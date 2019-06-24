Two sailors in trouble helped by lifeboat crews

Both Shoreham lifeboats were launched to help sailors in trouble in the last week.

The inshore D class lifeboat was called on Friday at 8.50pm to assist Littlehampton lifeboat, which had been towing a broken down yacht near Bognor Pier.

The 26ft vessel with one person on board had suffered a fouled propeller.

Littlehampton lifeboat was intending to take the yacht into Littlehampton Harbour but the low tide made this too difficult.

Instead, it towed the boat towards Shoreham and Shoreham inshore lifeboat crew took over the tow and took it up the river to a berth at Sussex Yacht Club.

The all weather lifeboat was launched on Sunday at 3.40pm to a report of a broken down 27ft yacht two miles west of Shoreham Harbour.

The vessel with two people on board was taken under tow by the lifeboat to Brighton Marina.