TV company wants to talk to local people with large families who are suffering from overcrowding

A television company is looking to feature local parents with large families who are suffering from overcrowding and the effect this is having on their neighbours.

The makers of GP’s Behind Closed Doors and The Gypsies Next Door are now casting for a brand new primetime documentary series looking for large families in the Hastings area with six kids or more, filming this July and August.

Producer Alex Fitton said: “The documentary will look to explore behind the headlines discussing the topics of over crowding, the housing crisis, shortage of affordable housing and how this is having such and impact on large families in a number or different ways.

In addition to this do they feel as a result of their situation are their neighbours feeling under pressure? Is it causing tension on the street?”

If you want to take part, supply a name and contact details, along with a few lines about your situation, to nextdoor@knickerbockerglory.TV or text or call 07720 694785.

