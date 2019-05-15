TV advert featuring Worthing beach to air during Britain’s Got Talent

A Worthing family and its much-loved pet star in the new Butcher’s dog food advert on television.

Julie and Harrison Viinikka, alongside their Kerry blue terrier Nessie, are featured in a scene on Worthing’s east beach.

The advert, which will air on ITV during the Britain’s Got Talent ad breaks, captures the unique bond between dog owners and their four-legged friends and the special moments they share every day.

Julie and Harrison, of Brighton Road, said: “We were so excited to see our hometown of Worthing on the television. We especially loved filming on the east beach as it is Nessie’s favourite place to be – she loves splashing in the sea.

“It’s great to see those special moments captured between man and his best friend in the new Butcher’s advert.”

The voice-over features a special poem that calls out how dogs nourish us every day, from walks in the park and on the beach to magically removing bad moods.

As well as the full 30-second advert featuring the poem, two ten-second cut downs focus on the natural ingredients and the fact that Butcher’s meat is sourced from British and Irish farms.

Rachel Collinson, Butcher’s dog business unit director, said: “Last year we relaunched the range by unveiling a brand-new look; replacing the shrink wrap to cardboard packaging made from sustainably grown trees. The redesign means that our multipack cans are now 100 per cent recyclable, removing the equivalent of 4.2 million plastic bottles from the supply chain.

“The launch of the ad continues to show our dedication to give naturally nourishing food for dogs every day. Using actors and their own dogs, we were able to capture on film a real bond that cannot be replicated.”