Turning Tides hopes to warm hearts with Woolly Hat Day 2020

Turning Tides supporters will be celebrating Valentine’s Day in woolly hats, as the West Sussex charity’s annual Woolly Hat Day falls on February 14 this year.

Businesses, schools, groups and individuals are being asked to wear a woolly hat for the day, with a suggested donation of £3 to support the charity’s work to end homelessness.

Turning Tides staff at Worthing Town Hall, where the charity is based

The event raised more than £1,620 last year and Turning Tides hopes to raise double that amount for 2020.

Moira Gardner, community fundraising officer, said: “The suggested donation is only the price of a coffee.

“These funds are vital to Turning Tides, ensuring we can continue providing life-saving support to the 500 local men and women we support every month.”

Woolly Hat Day helps to raise awareness of homelessness in West Sussex, where Turning Tides run three community hubs, in Worthing, Littlehampton and Horsham.

Worthing College's netball team, crowned national champions last March, performing 'hat tricks' in readiness for Woolly Hat Day

Those taking part can post a photo on social media using the hashtags #WoollyHat2020 and #endinglocalhomelessness.

Email sophie.moore@turning-tides.org.uk or call 01903 680740 ext 252 for more information. Collection tins, buckets and posters can be provided.