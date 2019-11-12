Turning Tides combines Worthing and Littlehampton SleepOuts into one

Turning Tides is holding a SleepOut as an act of solidarity, giving people with homes a tiny insight into the reality of rough sleeping.

In previous years, there has been an annual event in Worthing and Littlehampton but this year they have been combined into one SleepOut at Broadwater Primary School on Saturday, November 23.

Raising money for Turning Tides and raising awareness of homelessness

Sophie Moore, fundraising officer, said: “By collectively sacrificing our beds for one cold night, we can reach out a hand of compassion and solidarity with those who need it most – homeless people on our doorsteps.

“The money raised goes directly back to helping those in our community rebuild their lives.”

The fundraising event will help raise awareness about homelessness.

People should arrive at the school, in Rectory Gardens, Worthing, from 6pm with a sleeping bag and cardboard. An evening meal and hot drink will be provided, and there will be a talk before everyone settles down.

Tickets are £12. Visit www.turning-tides.org.uk for more information and visit www.eventbrite.co.uk for tickets.