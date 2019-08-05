Tributes paid to popular Southwick fisherman: ‘He had a heart of gold’

A Southwick fisherman who brought knowledge, fishing tackle and fresh meat to decades of locals has been remembered.

Robert ‘Bob’ Squires, who owned Squires Fishing Tackle in Southwick Square, sadly passed away on July 11 at the age of 69.

Bob with his wife Julie on their wedding day SUS-190508-115200001

At Bob’s funeral on Thursday, his daughter Sarah paid tribute to the ‘down to Earth guy’ with a heart of gold.

“He was a kind and generous spirit,” she said.

“Some people have described him as a legend – he would do anything for you.

“He cherished his independence and loved to spend his days pottering around in the garden. It brings us some comfort that he passed in the place he loved and is now reunited with his beloved Julie. We will miss him dearly.”

Bob Squires behind the counter at his shop SUS-190508-115138001

In 1987, Bob and his wife Julie moved from London to Southwick and opened the fishing shop, combining his passions of fresh meat – he trained as a butcher under his mother – and fishing.

The business evolved into a fishing tackle shop, becoming a destination for local fishermen to stock up and socalise.

“Dad worked long hours but with hard work and determination and mum’s support they made a living out of it,” Sarah said.

“I often thought it was more like a social club. There would be a steady stream of fishing friends hanging out and there was never a shortage of tea and banter on offer.

“He had a heart of gold and would often go out of his way to guide fisherman with tips, tricks and advice on how to snag a big one.”

Julie passed away almost six years ago and together the couple had three children and four grandchildren.

Happily retired, Bob took pleasure in buying a boat to support his love of fishing, alongside gardening and spending time at Champion House social club.