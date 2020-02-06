Tributes paid to former Worthing Theatres manager

The long-serving former manager of Worthing Theatres has died aged 68 after a short illness.

Peter Bailey grew up in London and moved to Worthing in 1977, before starting to work for the Theatres in 1978.

He led the cast of staff as manager from 1982 to 2012, during which time he introduced a second pantomime to the town.

Peter attracted acts including Des O’Connor, Joe Pasquale, the National Lottery Live and several musicals to Worthing, plus his favourite performer, Ken Dodd, and fought hard to keep three theatres in the town.

He was also chairman of governors at Chesswood Middle School for four years and was a keen Brighton & Hove Albion fan, who watched the Seagulls at the Goldstone, Gillingham, Withdean and the Amex.

After retiring, Peter helped organise shows for the Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering and was a volunteer at the Bluebell Railway.

He travelled to several different countries with wife Sue, to whom he was married 43 years.

Peter also leaves behind three children, Steven, Gary and Daniel.

Sue said: “Peter thoroughly enjoyed working for the Theatres in what was his dream job.

“He made numerous friends there, many of whom he was still in contact with.

“Since he retired, we’ve enjoyed many holidays travelling through Africa, Peru, the Galapagos Islands, China, India, Russia and had plans for many more.

“We’ve also had some lovely family holidays and enjoyed our trips all over the country to watch Brighton.

“We will all miss his kindness, fun and wicked sense of humour very much.”

The funeral will take place at Worthing Crematorium on Tuesday, February 25, at 11am, followed by a wake at the Pavilion Café Bar, formerly the Denton Lounge, at Worthing Pier. All welcome.

Family flowers only, any donations to St Barnabas House.

