Travellers move into Angmering School field on Sports Day

Travellers who have pitched up on Angmering School field 'intend to move on', police have said.

A group of around 20 caravans moved into the school field in Station Road at just before 9pm last night, police confirmed.

Travellers at Angmering School field this morning (July 9)

Most moved on later in the evening, a police spokesman said, but about nine remain there this morning.

The Sussex Police spokesman said they 'intend to move on'.

He could not confirm any more information at this stage.

Today (July 9), is Sports Day at the school. A spokesman confirmed the event was still going ahead.