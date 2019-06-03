Titnore Lane footpath could be ready within two years

A footpath along a notorious road could be ready by 2021, thanks to the persistence of one Worthing resident.

Barry Burks has spent the last two years campaigning to connect the current stretches of footpath along Titnore Lane to make it safer for pedestrians after his wife Jean was almost hit by a car in the busy road in 2016.

Joe Osborne, representing Peter Bottomley MP, county councillor Sean McDonald, Worthing Borough councillor Jane Sim and Barry Burks on the spot where the footpath will be next to Titnore Lane

When it seemed unlikely West Sussex County Council would be able to afford the path, the retired electrical design engineer drew up his own plans with a smaller budget, and the council adopted it.

At a meeting on Friday, representatives from West Sussex County Council met at Mr Burks’ home in Northbrook Cottages – a cul de sac off of Titnore Lane particularly affected by the issue – to discuss the next stage of the path’s construction.

Mike Thomas, highway manager for Worthing and Adur at West Sussex County Council, said a feasibility study now needed to be carried out with ‘detailed design’ to address ‘very challenging gradient issues’ regarding the steepness of the path and should be completed within two years, pending any legal issues.

The cost of the scheme had gone up to £216,686 from the £57,141.50 in Barry’s plans – but was still much less than the £1.2million the county council had initially quoted.

Barry said: “It is another step forward. They have to go through certain procedures, but it would be nice to have it done quickly.”

The proposal is to join the existing path by Northbrook College with the existing path next to the children’s play park, to the north of the recreation ground, connecting Durrington to Goring railway station. Jon Rollings, the colleges’ chief operating officer, said the college supported the scheme.

He said: “We certainly feel it is a good idea. We wouldn’t want any students or members of the public walking effectively on the verge of Titnore Lane.”