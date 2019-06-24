‘Thrilled’ new owners of Worthing nursing home share their vision

Country Lodge Nursing Home in Worthing is under new ownership.

The nursing home in Cote Street, High Salvington, was owned by John and Claire Wright for 15 years, but it has now been taken over by Will and Deborah Andrews.

The couple said they were ‘thrilled’ and look forward to building on the nursing home’s success.

“We’ve been looking for the right home to buy for two years,” said Will, who was a doctor at a hospital in London before working in healthcare quality around the world.

“We wanted somewhere we would be excited to recommend to anyone. We were lucky to find that Claire and John were retiring when we were ready to buy. Really good homes like Country Lodge are hard to find.”

Deborah was previously an interior designer and manager of high-end properties in London.

She is also director at another Sussex care home – one of the few rated ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission.

The couple live in Sussex with their three young children after moving back from in America – where they lived for eight years.

The pair said they are keen to protect and grow the home-from-home atmosphere that focuses attention on honouring residents’ dignity, care needs and enjoyment in a stimulating, restful environment.

