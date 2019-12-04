Three-legged Christmas miracle back home in Southwick at last

A cat that broke its leg in a road accident after going missing at the start of its owner’s honeymoon has been described as a Christmas miracle.

Calum Jones from Southwick feared he would never see Sparkle again after he disappeared for five weeks but was overjoyed to finally get the grey tabby back with the help of the community, Lost Cats Brighton and RSPCA Brighton.

Calum Jones says this picture of him with Sparkle a few years ago conveys just how much he means to him

Sparkle had to have a leg amputated as a result of the injuries from the crash but he is recovering well.

Calum said: “Even at the age of 18, he has bounced back and is my Christmas miracle.

“Sadly he lost a leg but he is back and as beautiful as ever and hasn’t stopped cuddling me since he came home.”

Sparkle means the world to him as the beloved cat helped him through losing his dad when he was nine years old.

Sparkle curled up with a catnip toy after the operation to amputate his leg aNugRAfMGXEtO_pvaMt-

Calum is so grateful to everyone who helped find Sparkle, he has launched a £500 fundraising campaign for the two charities and to ‘promote the goodness of people’.

Sparkle disappeared on October 13, the day Calum left to go on honeymoon.

He said: “Thinking nothing of it and expecting him to come back, we left with no concerns, with family members being home to see him back. Upon our return two weeks later, he was still missing. Despite extensive searching and reviewing CCTV we found nothing.”

Calum contacted Lost Cats Brighton, which launched a missing cat campaign across Facebook.

Calum Jones with Sparkle back home again in Southwick

He said: “After a few weeks and hundreds of shares, sadly nothing. I continued to search Facebook every day in the hope that there would be something, good or bad, but nothing ever came. We feared the worst.”

Finally, a post was found on Facebook about an injured cat and although there was no photo, Calum had a feeling it was Sparkle.

He explained: “This cat was found a road over from where I live and was described as a grey tabby. A few hours later, I had a message to say the cat was taken to the emergency vets in a bad way and then was taken to the RSPCA Brighton. I sent this lady a few pictures of Sparkles and she said that it looked like him.

“I was at work at the time but immediately emailed the vets and the RSPCA. A few hours later, I received an email from the RSPCA saying they believe the cat they have was indeed Sparkle.

“With tears of joy in my eyes, my manager let me leave work. I ran out the doors, still with tears in my eyes, and rushed to the RSPCA and was taken through to see the cat we believed was mine. As soon as I walked into his room I knew it was him.

“He looked at me, stood up, let out a loud meow and he knew it was me. As soon as I touched him, the purring started and never stopped. I burst into tears, I had found him.

“Sparkle has had a very traumatic five weeks, he was involved in a suspected RTC and had suffered a very severe broken leg. Sadly this leg had to be amputated and he has spent a long time in recovery.

“The RSPCA named him Pippin, which coincidently tied in with my favourite TV programme when I first got Sparkle and when my dad was still alive, which makes me believe there was some extra special help in finding Sparkle. He is a little miracle and it was meant to be.”

For more information on Sparkles Fundraiser and to make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sparkles-fundraiser