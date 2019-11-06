Thousands flock to Worthing’s fantastic fireworks display: see if you can spot yourself in our picture special

Worthing seafront was packed last night as thousands of people gathered to watch the annual bonfire night fireworks.

The £7,200 display, organised by the Worthing Lions Club and funded by the Worthing Town Centre Initiative, lit up the night sky for 15 minutes. There were also rides, food stalls and a market, enjoyed by many of the people who went along.

Worthing's bonfire night fireworks display 2019 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Worthing's bonfire night fireworks display 2019 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

DM19110753a.jpg. Worthing fireworks night. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. Hilsea Portsmouth JPI Media Resell Buy a Photo

Worthing's bonfire night fireworks display 2019 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more