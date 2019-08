Thousands descended on Littlehampton seafront on Saturday to watch the 2007 musical film Hairspray.

The Screen on the Green included entertainment at the Stage by the Sea from singers Aaron Lowe and Morgan M James as well as Nathan-The Ultimate Gary Barlow Tribute Act.

Littlehampton's Screen On The Green event 2019. Hairspray

A large conga line formed for Marvin Ford and magician Matt Parro did tricks on West Green.

Mayor of Littlehampton Tracey Baker thanked attendees and Tyndall Jones for collecting £348.80 for the RNLI and the Firefighters Charity.