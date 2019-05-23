This is why police and immigration officers are at the Bayside apartments construction site.

Several police vehicles and immigration vans are currently parked outside the former Aquarena site in Brighton Road, Worthing, with officers seen speaking to staff there.

Immigration officers and the police are outside the Bayside Apartments construction site in Brighton Road, Worthing

Ben Cheal, managing director for Roffey Homes which is carrying out the project, said that they were there to carry out a 'follow-up check' following an incident at the site in March.

On Tuesday, March 26, seventeen men were found working illegally following a raid by immigration enforcement officers acting on intelligence they had received.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said it was 'an operation being carried out by Immigration Enforcement, which we are assisting', but could not comment further.

At around 1pm, Mr Cheal said that 'everything was in order' following the check.

The Home Office has been approached for more information.