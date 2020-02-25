This is why a new vegan restaurant opening in Sussex is putting hemp at the heart of its menu

A new vegan restaurant and lounge bar opening in Sussex in March is making hemp the star of its menu.

Hemp seeds are the seeds of the hemp plant, Cannabis sativa, the same species as cannabis (marijuana) but a different variety, not containing.

THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana.

And they are being touted as a great healthy superfood, high in protein and full of vitamins and minerals, as well as being a sustainable crop.

The Hempist restaurant and lounge bar will be opening on Hastings seafront on Saturday March 7 and will be selling vegan burgers, hotdogs and even doner kebab meat, all containing hemp seeds, as well as hemp leaf tea and hemp and hop mead.

It is being opened by well regarded reggae DJ and One Love Festival promoter Dan Wiltshire, who has been spinning reggae vinyl for over two decades.

Dan says “Hemp reduces global warming because it takes out large amounts of carbon dioxide per acre, more than most plants. The plant is naturally resistant to pets and growth requires little water.

“Hemp is also bursting with omega-9 fatty acids, and is a great source of vitamin E and minerals such as phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, calcium, iron and zinc. It has got a high fibre and low sugar content.”

Burgers made from a hemp and seitan patty will come with fresh vegetables and home-made sauces, while the aptly named ‘Belly Buster’ features double-cooked chips loaded with hemp and seitan meat, vegan hotdog and all the trimmings.

Not surprisingly, as well as the classic hotdogs and burgers, vegan Jamaican cuisine features on the menu, including traditional Jamaican patties and a Jerk Bean Pattie. The Jamaican patties feature a spicy filling, with tropical herbs and spices, in a golden vegan flaky pastry crust.

The drinks menu includes Jamaican classic lager Red Stripe as well as vegan and organic wines, hemp leaf tea, Jamaican cocktails and a hemp and hop mead. The Hempist also offers coffee and a selection of healthy soft drinks.

The Hempist will also be running a ‘meal deal’ where people can buy a pint of Red Stripe and get a Hemp Classic Patty for £6.

