This is when the first homes at Shoreham’s Ropetackle North development will be ready

The sales launch for new homes at Ropetackle North in Shoreham is due next month, ahead of work at the site being completed later this year.

A spokesman for developers Hyde Homes confirmed the sales launch for The Waterfront development was planned for May.

An artist's impression of the development

The development at Ropetackle North will consist of 120 riverside homes comprising one, two and three bedroom apartments, three bedroom townhouses and four bedroom waterfront homes.

Work at the site is progressing ‘really well’, with the new homes in phase one to be completed between September and December this year, the spokesman said.

The new homes comprise both affordable and outright sale properties, with a commercial premises and retail unit, according to the spokesman.

Phase two will be complete in May 2020, while phase three will be finished in March 2021, added the spokesman.

Construction work at the site

To register an interest for a property, visit wwww.thewaterfrontshoreham.co.uk

