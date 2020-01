Roadworks along the A259 are set to cause traffic disruption between Worthing and Shoreham.

Temporary traffic lights were put in place this morning (January 6) outside Adur Recreation Ground and have already caused queues in both directions.

The A259 in Shoreham. Pic: Google

According to West Sussex County Council, work is underway to repair sewers near the carriageway, including rebuilding an underground chamber.

The lights, which are part of a Southern Water project, are to set to be in place until Friday, January 17.