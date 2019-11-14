This is how clean the sea water is in Worthing and Adur

Bathing water quality is on the up along the south coast but Worthing's offering still lags behind its neighbours.

According to Southern Water statistics, Worthing's water quality has been rated 'sufficient' - the third highest rating after 'excellent' and 'good' - in a repeat from a test in 2018. The town is one of only four locations along the South East coast to be rated 'sufficient', which is the lowest received by any location in the region.

Water quality is key to visitors and residents along the coast

Shoreham's bathing water quality has improved to be among the best along the South East coast, rising to 'excellent' from 'good' in 2018.

Lancing and Southwick can also be proud of their results, both being rated 'good' in repeat performances from last year.

It follows the results of sampling by the department for environment, farming and rural areas (Defra) which showed water quality had improved or remained the same in all 83 locations, with none worse than ‘sufficient’.

Dr Alison Hoyle, Southern Water’s director of risk and compliance, said the results showed water along the South East coast had never been cleaner.

“The trend of improvement has continued again in 2019 thanks to the collaborative approach taken between councils, regulators, charities and Southern Water,” she said,

“It is hard to believe that 30 years ago only 41 per cent of beaches in the region met the ‘sufficient’ standard.

“Southern Water has invested more than £32 million on improving bathing waters in the past five years including major programmes in Worthing and Shanklin, Isle of Wight.”

Improvements in Worthing have included tracking household sewers that had been misconnected to water drainage systems released to the coastline.

A £250,000 jet cleaning project has also been undertaken to reduce the risk of pollution from major sewers.

Dr Hoyle added that a range of pollutants can impact water quality including contaminated water running off roads and farmland, wastewater from private treatment works, boats and animals.

Fifty-eight of the South East coast’s locations were rated ‘excellent’, with 21 ‘good’ and four ‘sufficient’.