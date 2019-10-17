The Lancing special education pupils using decorating to build for their futures

Pupils from a special education school in Lancing have joined together for a special decorating project.

Springboard Education, in South Street, has teamed up with a social enterprise which uses painting and decorating to teach practical skills to children not engaged in academic education.

Anthony Carr owner of Mixed Emulsions with students Bobby Shepherd, Lewis Teynham and Ryan Sommerford decorating the room

The school’s 18 pupils are helping convert an old classroom into a common room for students to socialise, have lunch and manage their sensory and emotional needs.

In conjunction with the not-for-profit enterprises Trading Places – Practical Skills Matter, pupils were joined by town crier Bob Smytherman on Monday (October 14) to officially launch the project.

Head teacher Dale Brown said: “Monday was an outstanding example of community engagement, working together to give young people with learning disabilities skills for the future.”

Trading Places is co-owned by Worthing-based decorator Anthony Carr, who runs workshops for young people to express themselves through creativity.

Keren Lewis, manager of Gardner and Scardifield Decorating Centre who provided the material for the art work with students Jacob Wilton Pitt and Lewis Teynham

Anthony has overseen the project, which the school said it hoped would get ‘learners working together, motivating and inspiring them to engage practically in a real life environment’.

Pupils returned for a second session yesterday(October 16).

Ryan Sommerford and Jay Green painting