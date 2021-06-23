St Oscar Romero Catholic School in Goring entered for the third year running and achieved its best results yet, with a collection of gold, silver and bronze awards.

Students from years nine and ten completed two 25-minute tests in exam conditions, competing among 26,828 young people from 348 schools worldwide.

Evelyn Starbuck, a year-ten student, achieved a Gold Award for her score, which put her entry in the top five per cent.

Karen Godfrey, head teacher, said: “This is a fantastic achievement and it is the first time that one of our students has achieved the highest category award.”

There were six Silver Awards, for scores in the top 14 per cent, going to year-ten students Will Hudson, Joseph Finch, Miller Cole, William Armitage and Lluc Ambrose, and year-nine student Innis Jefferies.

Bronze Awards for scores in the top 23 per cent went to Bella Saunders, Luke John, Peter McGuire, Theo Williams and Emma Day.

Mrs Godfrey said: “The aim of The Biology Challenge is to stimulate curiosity for the natural world and encourage students to take an interest in biology outside of school.

“We are continually looking to provide our students with opportunities to extend their learning and enthusiasm for sciences beyond the classroom, and we are delighted that so many students took up this challenge and performed so well.