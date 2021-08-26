Henry said: “I’m running 32 marathons in 32 days from John O’Groats to Land’s End to raise money for Jet Singh Trust, as well as highlight men’s mental health and awareness for male suicide prevention. I’ve experienced, first-hand, the devastating impact male suicide has on a family. As a carpenter and a runner, I’ve been able to find solace in both activities, even in the darkest moments. I’m determined to bring the difficult and sometimes taboo subject of suicide to the forefront, to find new ways to engage men, to help them open up and prevent needless deaths.”

Henry has already raised more than £6,800 ahead of his mammoth John O’Groats to Land’s End challenge, starting on September 20. In the run up to the challenge, Henry organised the Virtual Run #run4beard and on Sunday, August 22, he was out on Worthing seafront with Foxy Ladies Running Club. Every runner received a big ginger beard to wear with pride.

Sue Warren, Henry’s partner and a Foxy Lady, said: “Henry has grown his beard and hair for 18 months for his challenges. He is working with the Jet Singh Trust to raise awareness of suicide prevention, mental health and PTSD. We all met up at 9am and ran along from Worthing Pier for a 5k. Some members ran as part of their route and carried on, some walked or jogged, one came with her lovely baby. Everyone enjoyed wearing the beard they had received for joining the challenge, or from donating on the day. Amazing support and such an important cause!”

Visit www.thebeardedrunner.co.uk for more information and visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/thebeardedrunner to make a donation. Read more: www.worthingherald.co.uk/health/bearded-runner-shoreham-plans-mending-fences-challenge-following-2020-campaign-raise-awareness-male-suicide-3088132

1. The Bearded Runner was out with the Foxy Ladies on Worthing seafront on Sunday, August 22, for his Virtual Run #run4beard. Pictures contributed and not available for sale. Photo Sales

