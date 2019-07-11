The Angmering School vows it will continue to improve after Ofsted inspection

A head teacher has vowed that his school will continue to improve after getting the second-lowest Ofsted rating in a recent inspection.

Inspectors visited The Angmering School in Station Road, Angmering, on June 4 and 5 and gave the secondary school and sixth form ‘requires improvement’ – having achieved the same overall rating in 2017.

Head teacher Simon Liley congratulates GCSE students

According to the inspection report, published on June 26, ‘leaders were disappointed’ with the 2018 GCSE results ‘because these were unexpected, particularly in English and mathematics’. The modern foreign languages department was singled out for criticism in the report.

However, it did note that the school was improving and that the effectiveness of leadership and management, personal development, behaviour and welfare of students and 16 to 19 study programmes were all good.

Simon Liley, head teacher, said: “We have never been complacent at The Angmering School and will continue to work extremely hard to ensure our school keeps improving.

“There are many positives in this report that recognise the hard work of our students, staff and governors.Our current year 11 and sixth form are well motivated and making very good progress. Their success this summer will help to consolidate the improvements we are making.”

According to the school, the inspection came about after a phone call at midday on Monday, June 3.

The team of five inspectors visited the school over the following two days and sat in on lessons and meetings with students, school governors, the local authority and college staff.

In a statement, the school explained why it had not got more than ‘requires improvement’ overall. It said: “Under the new Ofsted framework, the ‘overall effectiveness’ grade for the school depends mostly on the achievement of students.

“Angmering has made significant improvements in students’ progress and is expecting significantly improved outcomes this summer, from a position of being below national average to being above national average.

“However, because schools must now show sustained progress for at least two years the report identifies that Angmering still needs to improve in this important area.”