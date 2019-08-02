Temporary car park opens at Worthing's Teville Gate

A temporary car park has been opened up at Teville Gate in Worthing once again giving commuters and visitors a place to park by the railway station.

The Teville Gate site has been closed to motorists for 18 months after contractors began demolition work on the run-down 1970s complex.

The new temporary car park

Since then, the private owners of the major site have submitted detailed proposals to regenerate the brownfield land between the station and town centre.

With a decision on plans still pending, Worthing Borough Council has taken steps to create a temporary car park on a section of the plot.

The new 66-space facility, which is on the footprint of the former council-operated multi-storey, is now open.

The opening of the car park in Railway Approach also means that the underpass linking the station with Morrisons has been revamped and re-opened, allowing pedestrians easier access under the Broadwater Bridge.

The new temporary car park

Councillor Kevin Jenkins, Worthing Borough Council’s executive member for regeneration, said: “This car park is by no means a permanent measure but it does mean that part of this site is still being used while the major application for the wider Teville Gate site progresses through the planning process.

“It provides motorists a safe and secure place to leave their vehicles while alleviating congestion on roads around the station.

"It also offers shoppers and workers an incentive to walk and stride.

“This is part of our wider transport plans for the town, ensuring there are sufficient parking spaces for those that need their car to travel while making it easier to use more sustainable means, such as public transport, cycling and walking.”

The new car park is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week with tariffs starting from £1.30 an hour, the council said.

Day tickets cost £7.60, while season tickets are available for regular users, according to the council.

The car park will remain in place while a major application for the privately-owned Teville Gate site submitted by site owners Mosaic is dealt with by planners.

Separate proposals to create a new office block on the site of Teville Gate House, which neighbours the site, have been approved - read more here.

Demolition work is nearly complete with the new building becoming a regional hub for HMRC by 2021.

SEE MORE: Popular Worthing underpass re-opens