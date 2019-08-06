Taron Egerton and Rosamund Pike among stars to see off Silver Spitfire from Goodwood before round-the-world record bid
Two Goodwood pilots have taken off on their world-record challenge to fly a newly-restored Spitfire 27,000 miles around the world.
Approximately 400 guests gathered on the Goodwood Estate for a big farewell party yesterday afternoon (Monday), which included live music, an air show, and was attended by Hollywood stars Rosamund Pike and Taron Egerton, former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard, TV and radio presenter Dermot O’Leary, British actor Finn Cole and The Duke of Richmond.
Actors Taron Egerton and Rosamund Pike at the event