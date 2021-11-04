Take a look inside Sussex seaside mansion that was a former bank

The property, on St Leonards seafront in Hastings, has spacious accommodation over five floors. It has retained many of its original architectural features including the bank vault, with its imposing heavy metal doors. It is fully residential with capacious ground floor banking hall and offices and large three bedroom self contained residential apartments on first and second floors.
It is on the market for £2,500,000. Enquiries to Brian Hazell and Partners in Bexhill. Tel: 01424 225555.
Photographs and details from Zoopla.
Page 1 of 3