Sussex video bulletin for Wednesday, February 9

Here is when the sunshine will return to Sussex

News you can trust since 1920

Here is when the sunshine will return to Sussex

Chichester man charged over death of his two-year old son

Queen’s Green Canopy: Tree planted on Southwick Green to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

How West Sussex Mind is on hand to help those struggling with their mental health

New Shoreham Airport commercial buildings clear another planning hurdle

Worthing shop crash: Police searching for second vehicle after car collided with window

Work to begin this week on Worthing’s new £34million health hub following ‘ground-breaking’ ceremony

The Meads Park: New community orchard planted in Shoreham to help regenerate neglected park

More on these stories at the links below:

Today's update is from Jacob Panons with weather from Megan O'Neill.