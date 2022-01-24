Sussex video bulletin for Monday, January 24

Sussex MP claims she was sacked as a minister because of her ‘Muslim faith’

News you can trust since 1920

Court results: This is who was sentenced at Worthing and Crawley magistrates’ courts, from January 10 to 18, 2022

Southern Water to be questioned by Worthing and Adur residents over services and sewage

Firefighters in house-to-house visits after Steyning blaze

This is how much film star Cate Blanchett paid to buy Sussex farm with 100 acres

Two cars leave the road after crash in Worthing

Dogs Trust Shoreham: These are the 14 dogs and puppies looking for a home in Sussex this week

Pedestrian left with ‘life-threatening’ unjuries following Hove collision

Driver spared jail after speeding at 140mph during A27 police pursuit

More on these stories at the links below:

Today's update is from Connor Gormley with weather from Megan O'Neill.