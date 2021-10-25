Sussex Police warn residents about burglaries as the nights draw in

Sussex Police is reminding residents to review their home security as we approach the clocks going back this weekend.

With longer nights drawing in, police want residents to think about the hidden security risks around their homes to make life more difficult for opportunist burglary.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said, “Sussex remains a safe place to live and work. Our burglary solved rate has increased over the last few months and we continue to concentrate our efforts to catch criminals and protect our communities from this crime type.

Sussex burglaries

“Sussex Police is committed to reducing burglary in Sussex and catch those responsible. Recently, officers stopped a cloned white Citroen van on suspicion of being linked to multiple burglaries across Sussex. Officers found number of stolen tools, power tools and assorted gardening equipment. Two men were subsequently arrested.”

Chief inspector Alasdair Henry said, “Having your property burgled can be one of the most upsetting and destructive crimes to occur and we are committed to do all we can to reduce this crime and catch those responsible.

“Sussex is a safe county and suffers from relatively low levels of burglary and we intend to work to continue to make our county an inhospitable place for burglars to operate.”