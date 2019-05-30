Sussex hotel chef among stars in TV’s Bake Off: The Professionals

A top pastry chef at a five-star Sussex hotel is among professionals currently taking part in a series of TV baking challenges.

Leyre Pedrazuela Otero - head pastry chef at South Lodge Hotel, Lower Beeding - is among those aiming to be crowned champion in the Channel 4 series Bake Off: The Professionals.

Sarah Frankland, head pastry chef at Pennyhill Park SUS-190529-111737001

Leyre is one of 22 contestants - including her best friend Sarah Frankland - from the UK’s top restaurants, hotels and businesses competing in a string of baking challenges.

From intricate miniatures to show-stopping tarts and cakes, the teams use their skills to produce a variety of delicious desserts, knowing that failure can result in elimination from the contest.

Leyre is taking part alongside best friend and team mate Sarah Frankland, head pastry chef at Pennyhill Park in Bagshot which, along with South Lodge, is owned by Exclusive Hotels.

Leyre - who previously worked at high end Spanish patisseries Mama Frambois in Madrid and Escriba in Barcelona - and Sarah say they believe they have complementing styles. In fact, they’re so close they even have matching tattoos.

Their boss, Exclusive Hotels managing director Danny Pecorelli, said: “We are extremely proud of both Sarah and Leyre for taking on such an almighty challenge.

“Having been witness to both of their extraordinary talents for a number of years, I have every faith that they’ll do well in the competition and tackle each challenge head on, while having fun at the same time.”

Bake Off: The Professionals airs on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8pm.

Comedian Tom Allen and former Great British Bake Off contestant Liam Charles host the show, with award-winning pastry chefs Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin as judges.