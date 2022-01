Driver spared jail after speeding at 140mph during A27 police pursuit

News you can trust since 1920

Sussex Police’s Specialist Enforcement Unit seizes £1 million in drugs and cash during first year

Greater mouse-eared bat in Sussex: Survey finds UK’s last living specimen in the county

Watch: Worthing trans woman talks about challenges they face and why they’ve set up a fundraising campaign for life-changing surgery

Worthing ranked as most humid town in the UK

Digital parking permits set to make an appearance in Worthing from next week

Two cars leave the road after crash in Worthing

One month to fix flood defence problems at Shoreham riverside development

The Bulletin news content is copiled by Sam Morton and weather by Megan O'Neill