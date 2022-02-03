Sussex Daily Bulletin for 03.02.22

Train driver confirmed dead after incident at West Worthing Station

Large number of drink and drug-drive convictions following Steyning rave

News you can trust since 1920

Large number of drink and drug-drive convictions following Steyning rave

Here’s where new business units could be built at Shoreham Airport

Zumba Pink Party: 14 pictures from Zumba With Jo’s Shoreham fundraiser for Breast Cancer Now

Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in January

Colds and coughs: Why it’s not ok to be ill anymore

Fire breaks out at Worthing shop

Shoreham family launch GoFundMe campaign to help towards expensive vet bill

Man found dead after incident at West Worthing Station

Train driver confirmed dead after incident at West Worthing Station

The bulletin news content is supplied by Sam Morton and weather by Megan O'Neill