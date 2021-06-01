Sussex children’s charity praises volunteers as it prepares to its hold biggest fundraising event of the year

Chailey Heritage Foundation provides education and care services and is one of the UK’s leading centres for children and young people with complex neurodisabilities.

It is staging its Focus 10k on Saturday July 4 at Borde Hill Gardens near Haywards Heath.

It was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid and is now set to be one of the biggest mass participation events since Lockdown was eased in the spring.

Chailey Heritage Burgess Hill Runners SUS-210106-093547001

More than 200 people have already signed up to take part in the 10k, 5k or mini-mile challenge for children.

And Fundraising Manager Will Folkes says it couldn’t take place without the help of its valued volunteers.

Those helping out this year on a voluntary basis include Burgess Hill Runners and staff at Batcheller Monkhouse, which has offices at The Broadway, Haywards Heath and also in Battle and Pulborough.

Will says volunteers at Chailey Heritage do an amazing job, and he’s confident the Focus 10k will be a great success.

Chailey Heritage supported by business SUS-210106-093536001

He said: “We are very excited to be staging this large event, with all Covid measures in place, and of course all money raised will go towards the great work we do supporting our children and young people with complex disabilities.

“We also want to say a huge thank you to all our volunteers. Each one of them is very special and makes a difference to the charity. That is very special.”

Fourteen volunteers from the Burgess Hill Runners will be helping out as marshals at July’s Focus 10k.

Its publicity officer Mark Craigs said: “We are a local running club taking part in many local events and we support the local community whenever possible. Chailey Heritage Foundation is a fantastic organisation which we are very happy to support.”

Simon Henkel is a partner at the Haywards Heath branch of Batcheller Monkhouse and he said: “We are delighted at Batcheller Monkhouse to support Chailey Heritage with the fantastic work it does for the local community helping children and young people.

“As a local business, volunteering and supporting a charity such as Chailey Heritage gives us an immense sense of pride and we look forward to our ongoing relationship.”

Eight members of Batcheller Monkhouse will be marshalling the water stops

The charity is urging people to sign up for the Focus 10k, and there is also a virtual challenge if you wish to be involved in that way.

Go to www.focus10k.com.