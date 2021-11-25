Support for rough sleepers is being stepped up with colder weather forecast. Picture: Adur and Worthing Councils

From today (Thursday, November 25), Adur & Worthing Councils’ Severe Weather Emergency Protocols (SWEP) will be activated, meaning anyone who is rough sleeping will be offered accommodation.

A spokeswoman for the councils said the number of people rough sleeping locally had risen ‘significantly’ in the last six weeks, with the eviction ban’s end last month leading to more people presenting as homeless.

She added: “Everyone who is currently rough sleeping has been offered accommodation during the cold spell.

“Our staff will also continue to be out and about ensuring that vulnerable individuals are directed to relevant services.

“Businesses and residents are also encouraged to play their part. This includes connecting rough sleepers to local support services via Streetlink which sends reports directly to local teams.”