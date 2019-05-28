Sunken boat washes up on East Preston beach

A sunken boat has washed up on East Preston beach.

According to the Littlehampton Coastguard team, they were called out on May 26 with the Littlehampton RNLI to a vessel in difficulty off the coast of East Preston. The two occupants made it to shore safely, but the boat was stuck in the shallows. A plan to refloat the vessel using the lifeboat's portable salvage pump was abandoned once it became clear the boat had two holes in the hull. It was marked with two buoys, as the spot is popular with kite and windsurfers, and all fuel was removed to reduce the risk of pollution. The next day, the coastguard was sent out as the boat had been fully washed up and was broken on the beach, so they removed as much of the debris as possible. Arrangements were made to dispose of the rest, and a spokesman for the coastguard said: "We ask that members of the public stay away from the wreckage."

The RNLI attended a broken-up boat on East Preston beach

The RNLI attended a broken-up boat on East Preston beach

The boat eventually washed up on East Preston beach

The RNLI attempted to rescue a sunken boat on East Preston beach

