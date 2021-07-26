Summer holiday fun: Sussex visitor attraction has Teddy Bear’s Picnic show

RahRah Theatre company is staging Teddy Bear’s Picnic at Sharnfold Farm, situated on the Hailsham Road between Eastbourne and Stone Cross.

It is taking place on Saturday August 21 and Sunday 22, with two performances each day, at 11am and then again at 2pm.

This is a show inside a theatre aimed at children aged between two and six.

Sharnfold Farm Teddy Bear's Picnic 1 SUS-210726-092953001

There will be plenty of singing and dancing and educational activities around areas such as counting and colours.

Donna Bull from Sharnfold said this is the first-time live theatre has come to the popular attraction.

She said: “We have been working very hard to improve the all-round customer experience at Sharnfold, and the response has been more than encouraging.

“There has been huge investment at the site in the past 18 months, including a brand new and bigger cafe area

Sharnfold Teddy Bear's Picnic 2 SUS-210726-093003001

“Summer is already really busy. The children love our play area and farm trail so we thought we would do something extra as well.

“Bring along your favourite bear and join us on a fun and exciting adventure to get to the picnic on time.

“The show incorporates props, puppets and well-known songs, and we know it’s going to be really popular so book your tickets now.”

Entrance is £10 each for adults and children aged three and older, and £5 for under threes. This includes entrance to the show, play area and farm trail.