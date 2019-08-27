Stunning arrangements at Steyning Flower Festival represented films past and present

A Night at the Movies was the theme and the Friends of Steyning Parish Church, the church’s own flower team, local organisations and schools joined forces to decorate the historic Norman church building.
Films like The Wizard of Oz, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, My Fair Lady and The Sound of Music were represented in colourful arrangements at Steyning Flower Festival, filling St Andrew and St Cuthman Church with 38 different displays.
