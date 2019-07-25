Stray dog rescued by Dogs Trust Shoreham features in new mini-film

A dog found wandering the streets alone has been selected for a mini-film, having been given a happy home with a new owner through Dogs Trust Shoreham.

Diesel stars in a new national Dogs Trust campaign, which follows the 40th anniversary of the charity’s slogan ‘a dog is for life, not just for Christmas’.

New rescue dog owners were asked to capture their favourite moments on camera over the course of the year, to show the bond they have built.

Mini-films have now been created for the #MyDogIsForLife campaign, to show the love rescue dogs have brought to people’s lives and the lifelong bond that develops.

Each year, Dogs Trust finds forever homes for around 15,000 dogs. Dogs Trust Shoreham is one of the rescue centres celebrating rescue dogs and their owners, to encourage people wanting to welcome a dog to adopt, not shop.

Five-year-old terrier cross Diesel was cared for at the Brighton Road centre, having been found as a stray.

Diesel was waiting a long time for his special someone to come along

Having waited for eight months for a new home, Diesel was chosen by Francesca Roberts when she visited and fell in love with him.

Francesca said: “I absolutely adore him and did from the moment I met him. He is fantastic company and we have great times together. He is cheeky, funny, clever, handsome and a big softie. Who could ask for anything more from their four-legged friend?

“I have loved capturing our life together. He means the world to me. I would encourage anyone thinking of welcoming a dog into their life to definitely rescue and give a dog the second chance at happiness they all deserve.”

Dogs Trust Shoreham is encouraging dog lovers and owners to use the hashtag #MyDogIsFor Life to share their rescue dog stories, tagging @dogstrust.

Fun in the sun with new mum, spring 2018

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has adopted a Dogs Trust dog.

“We also want to encourage people who would like a dog to be part of their family to do lots of research in advance. That will help give owners the best chance of being able to share many happy years together with their four-legged friend.

“Our dogs will always be part of the Dogs Trust family, so it’s wonderful to see them in their forever homes, living the lives they deserve to live, with owners who adore them.

“We always do our best to make sure families find a dog that will suit their daily lives, so if you have a Diesel-shaped hole in your life we hope you choose to give a rescue dog a life full of love.”