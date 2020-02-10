Storm Ciara in Worthing: ‘I’ve never seen anything quite like this’

Clean-up work has started on Worthing seafront after Storm Ciara caused the waves to wash over the promenade.

Water came bubbling up over the beach and splashed right over the prom to the edges of Marine Parade in some places.

Beach debris, including pebbles and cuttlefish bones, on the promenade, east of Worthing Pier

Rob Dove, senior foreshore inspector, said: “In my three and a bit years at the Beach Office, I’ve never seen anything quite like this.

“Previous storms have only really breached a quarter of the way up the prom.

“The clean up process has started today with a tractor and a road sweeper being brought on to the site.

“A bigger clean up will take place tomorrow to clear the remaining materials on Worthing’s promenade.”