Steyning photographers awarded for their hard work at annual meeting

Avid photographers were presented with awards for their work as Steyning Camera Club’s current season drew to a close.

At the club’s annual general meeting on Wednesday, May 29, club members were recognised for competition wins and achievements from across the season.

Print of the Year Division 1 was awarded to Peter Merrick for his work The Sketch

Jane O’Neill, current chairman of the club, was pleased to report another very successful year when competing in county and national championships.

One national competition where the club performed particularly well was in The Great British Cup nature section where Steyning was placed 14th out of 86 clubs.

Club’s member Wendy Ball was awarded a silver medal, one of just three medals awarded in the championship.

In March Steyning Camera Club also won the Crouch Shield, a digitally projected competition between West Sussex camera clubs.

Lorrie Lyons won Digital Image of the Year Division 2 with Electricity Supply

Most improved photographer was chosen to be group member Rob Carter.

The final award was the President’s Meritorious Bowl, awarded to a member who has made an outstanding contribution to the club.

President Michael Williams was delighted to announce this year’s recipient was Babs Lawrence. Babs, who runs the club raffle, has raised more than £4,000 to benefit charities including St Barnabas Hospice and The Blood Runners of Sussex.