Steyning man to cycle coast to coast in Costa Rica for homelessness charity

A Steyning businessman is planning to cycle coast to coast in Costa Rica to raise money for homelessness charity Turning Tides.

Dean Haysom, director of Compass Mortgages, will be tackling the tropical challenge in November, riding nearly 500km for the Worthing-based charity.

The trip will take Dean from Costa Rica’s Pacific Coast, through the middle of the country and out to its Caribbean coast, a challenge which will see him in the saddle for seven days straight.

The distance, approximately 467km, is not the only challenge the 59-year-old will face. Costa Rica’s terrain is notoriously rugged and, with, two volcanoes, a number of rivers and miles of difficult ground to cover, this is set to be one tough ride.

Dean will be part of a group of 12 to 20 cyclists on the trip, camping as they go, lugging their equipment from one side of the country to another.

Nonetheless, Dean, who has been a mountain biker for more than a decade, feels confident he will rise to the occasion.

With the three peaks challenge to tackle beforehand, he has plenty of time to get himself in cross-country shape.

He said: “I’ve always kept myself pretty fit. When I get there, I want to be able to look around and enjoy myself, rather than suffering through the ride.”

For him, the exoticism of far away Costa Rica is the most intriguing part of the ride.

He said: “I’ve already done a few challenges on the bike but this is something completely different.

“Everyone I’ve spoken to has gone ‘wow that’s amazing’. That’s the wow factor I’m looking for. It captures the imagination.”

He is doing the ride with Global Adventure Challenges and hopes to record his journey via GoPro so he can share it on Facebook.

The effort, he hopes, will help raise money for and awareness of Turning Tides, a Worthing- based charity which supports 1,100 homeless people each year, with accomodation centres and a specialised community hub.

To donate to Dean’s fundraiser, visit his JustGiving page or, to keep up with his training and see the footage from his trip, visit the Compass Mortgages Facebook page.