Steyning Grammar School campus closes after positive Covid tests
Steyning Grammar School has closed its Shooting Field Campus today (Monday).
Monday, 14th June 2021, 8:26 am
Updated
Monday, 14th June 2021, 8:44 am
In an email sent to parents, co-headteachers Mr Kennedy and Mrs Nichols said: "Following a number of positive Lateral Flow and PCR tests we have taken the difficult decision to shut our Shooting Field site."
The school's Church Street and Rock Road sites remain open.
The school said online learning would be available for the students affected.