Steyning & District Food & Drink Festival: Cobblestone Tea House Teddy Bears’ Tea Party in pictures

The tea house was packed with happy children on Friday afternoon and a magnificent spread was made by Janine and her team. Sarah Bowers from The Steyning Bookshop read two stories, The Woolly Bear Caterpillar and The Everywhere Bear.
Ed from Steyning Antiques had the difficult job of judging the competition, with prizes donated by Cocoa Loco. First place went to Rocket Man Bear, second was Poorly Bear, third was Party Bear and fourth was Mr Monkey.
Cobblestone Tea House laid on special cakes and biscuits for the Teddy Bear's Tea Party and excited children were treated to a lovely afternoon, including a best dressed teddy competition Pictures: Maggie Clews LRPS 2021
Sara Bowers from The Steyning Bookshop reading to the children. Pictures: Maggie Clews LRPS 2021
Rocket Bear, winner of the competition. Pictures: Maggie Clews LRPS 2021