Steyning church launches fundraiser for new lighting system

Steyning’s medieval church of St Andrew and St Cuthman is fundraising for a new lighting system.

The Let There Be Light campaign is aiming to raise £70,000 from the congregation, friends of the church, grant-making bodies, businesses and the community.

The Parish Church of St Andrew and St Cuthman, Steyning SUS-170427-162408001

The Vicar of Steyning, Fr Mark Heather, is co-ordinating the fundraising effort. He said: “We know we’re looking for a lot of money, however the church is well used by many people within the community for a variety of reasons and the new lighting is essential to ensuring the church is kept in good use for many more years to come.”

The Parochial Church Council (PCC) is aiming to make the Church Street church a more comfortable place, which is becoming a popular venue for events such as the Steyning Festival.

The overall cost of the system will be £140,000 and, once in place, will support a recently installed new audio system.

Donors can fund lighting of a specific area of the church, request a deferred promise and or make a direct payment by cheque to the Steyning PCC. Email lettherebelightsteyning@gmail.com or pick up an application form directly from the church. Alternatively call 01903 879877.