Steyning among areas targetted in drug misuse campaign

Teams of neighbourhood wardens in Steyning, Bramber and Upper Beeding have been helping to raise awareness of the dangers of drug misuse.

The wardens visited Steyning Grammar School handing out information leaflets and talked to students about drugs.

It was all part of an initiative between Sussex Police and Horsham District Council to support national Drugs Awareness Week.

Wardens throughout the area targetted train and bus stations, youth clubs and schools to offer advice and safeguarding information.

As well as Steyning, wardens in Pulborough spent an afternoon at Pulborough train station, distributing information and talking to around 30 residents about how drugs can affect people’s lives.

Wardens in Horsham attended a local youth support club, held a street briefing and patrolled Horsham Park and train station.

In Billingshurst the wardens dropped into the village youth club and visited areas where young people congregate in order to promote drug awareness.

Storrington wardens spent time at the bus station where older school children get off the coaches, handing out drug information leaflets.

In Southwater, the wardens gave a drugs awareness presentation to the Southwater Youth Group.

The wardens also attended Christ’s Hospital train station handing out information leaflets to both young people and adults.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for community and wellbeing Tricia Youtan said: “Drug misuse is a growing issue and I am pleased that as a council we made a real success of the Drugs Awareness Week with so many of our Neighbourhood Wardens engaging in so much activity across our local area.

“It was a really successful example of working in partnership with other third party agencies to run a number of effective activities, offering advice and support in our communities.”

In addition to the warden activity, there was a free information briefing session in Horsham’s Park Barn on Thursday for parents of secondary school age children, regarding drugs and criminal exploitation.

The evening was run by PC Darren Worsfold and Kirsty Lindgren from West Sussex County Council’s Children’s Services, with support from the council’s anti-social behaviour team.

For a downloadable information leaflet for parents visit www.horsham.gov.uk and search for ‘drugs information’ then click ‘support for parents’ https://www.horsham.gov.uk/communitysupport/community-support/support-for-parents.