Stagecoach launches Worthing Pride-themed bus

Stagecoach has launched a Worthing Pride-themed bus to coincide with this year’s event.

The bunting print on the side of the bus was based on the designs of the Worthing Pride logo, and a digital rendering of the flags on the display board of the bus was created by staff at the local depot.

Stagecoach is currently in talks with pride organisers to drive the bus in the parade along the seafront on Saturday, July 13.

Keira Thomas, pride organiser, said: “We are delighted that such a successful company in the community has done this for us and reached out to the LGBTQ customer base, which makes it even better.”

Mel Keylock, operations manager for Worthing, said it was an ‘awesome event’ that they were proud to have got involved with.

She said: “The event will bring a lot of people to the area, and getting to it by bus will be one of the easiest ways to get there.”

Barry Cook, assistant engineering manager for Stagecoach, said that last year’s Worthing Pride made him and his girlfriend realise they had moved to the right place.

He said: “We stumbled across it, having only just moved to Worthing. We went for a walk along the seafront and the parade was amazing so we went to the main event and had a fantastic day.”

For more details about the day and to book tickets, visit the Worthing Pride website.