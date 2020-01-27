Stagecoach bus depot in Worthing gets a much-needed revamp

A bus depot has received a revamp thanks to a push to spruce up a conservation area.

The Stagecoach building in Bedford Row has been standing for almost a century, but had deteriorated over time due to the coastal climate. Worthing Borough Council and the Worthing Society have teamed up to try to rejuvinate the South Street conservation area, so contacted the firm to discuss a revamp. Cllr Kevin Jenkins, Worthing Borough Council’s executive member for regeneration, said: “The restoration work here is a strong demonstration of the partnership between the Worthing Society and Worthing Borough Council.

councillor Jim Deen, Sue Belton, Worthing Society chairman, Jordan Trimby, planning enforcement officer, councillor Kevin Jenkins, the council's executive member for regeneration, and Edward Hodgson, managing director of Stagecoach.

“We’re determined to make sure that the conservation areas are well maintained and looked after. But this relies on buy-in from the owners of buildings – and for that reason I want to praise Stagecoach for investing in the restoration of this key piece of local transport heritage.”

Following the installation of new windows, fresh paint to the grand doors and a clean to the brickwork, the art deco structure looks almost unrecognisable.

Edward Hodgson, managing director at Stagecoach South, said: “It’s lovely to have been able to restore Bedford Row to some of its former glory and it’s great to see it looking resplendent in its new colours.”

As part of a pilot project, the council is using its powers to encourage freeholders in the street to spruce up their properties for future generations.

Other council-run projects in the historic street have included the revamp of the Grade II listed Bedford Hall, a Victorian Gospel Hall as well as various litter picking and street cleansing events.

Susan Belton, chairman of the Worthing Society, said: “This is a local interest list building dating from the 1930s with many art deco features, and contributes positively to the area.

“The local interest, as referred to by Historic England, talks of the importance for the local community buildings and the feel of the community.

“I’d like to thank Stagecoach for their hard work in restoring this very interesting building to such a good standard.”