St Barnabas House hospice launch new exercise challenge

St Barnabas House hospice is encouraging the community to sign up and take on a month-long exercise challenge to help it raise funds.

The Fit Feb challenge encourages people to move a mile a day in any way throughout February, while raising sponsorship money to fund treatments at the hospice.

Ambrose Harcourt is taking part in Fit Feb

St Barnabas House chief executive Rosemarie Finley is taking part in Fit Feb and said: “My New Year’s resolution, and that of everyone at St Barnabas House, is to reach more people and provide the very best in hospice care. On a personal level, one of my goals this year is to try new things and get fitter.

“I’ve decided to walk, but you can choose your favourite fitness activity. Just complete a mile each day and keep a log as you go. By raising sponsorship, every step, splash or stride you take will go towards ensuring people are supported and cared for throughout their journey with a terminal illness.

“Every Fit Feb donation will make a real difference. Raise £35 in sponsorship and you could provide a patient with an hour’s physiotherapy treatment. Raise £100 and your efforts could provide 10 patients with a freshly prepared and nutritious meal.”

St Barnabas vice-president and former radio DJ Ambrose Harcourt is also supporting the campaign. He said: “For my Fit Feb, I’m going to walk a mile a day on my running machine upstairs in my house. And when I can, I’ll go for a walk in my local village as well.”

To find out more about Fit Feb and to sign up, visit www.stbh.org.uk/fit-feb