The St Barnabas Hospices Community Choir sang four Christmas carols for the Light Up a Life service, held virtually on December 13.

The choir was formed in September by a group of volunteers and staff from both St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing and Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice in Poling, near Arundel.

Wendy Bardsley, head of voluntary services, said: “The enthusiasm and support shown by everyone who signed up to be part of the choir has been incredible and greatly contributed to the fun and joyful atmosphere.”

Led by Matt Bamford, musical director of London choir Invicta Voices, and accompanied by pianist Katie De La Matter, the choir has singers of all ages and experience, and reflects what the hospices are all about – caring, community and friendship.

Wendy added: “All we asked of people is to bring their enthusiasm to rehearsals, as well as a willingness to learn a variety of songs. Matt Bamford has been a force of nature in getting the choir off the ground and creating a fun, creative atmosphere.”

For Light Up a Life 2021, 30 choir members gathered to record Once in Royal David’s City, Hark! The Herald Angels Sing, Away in a Manger and Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing Day. They also recorded O Holy Night, which can be viewed on YouTube.

Each year around Christmas, St Barnabas House holds a special service for the community to remember and celebrate their loved ones. Due to the current Covid-19 infection rate, the hospice made the tough decision to change Light Up a Life 2021 to a virtual service but the choir recorded carols in advance for people to watch online in their own homes as part of the service.

St Barnabas Hospices Community Choir recording O Holy Night

Wendy said: “Light Up a Life is important to so many people in our local community as they remember their loved ones and it was an honour for our new community choir to be a part of that.”