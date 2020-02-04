Southwick Society Heritage Talk explores quiet corners of Sussex coast

Quiet corners of the Sussex coast will be explored in the next Southwick Society Heritage Talk.

Popular local historian Geoffrey Mead will be the guest speaker at Southwick Community Centre on Monday, February 10, when he will be exploring this rich heritage and searching out interesting stories.

A wreck that is popular with artists at Dell Quay in Chichester Harbour

Nigel Divers, Southwick Society secretary, said: “As a local man, historian, geographer and Sussex University lecturer, he is uniquely qualified to to take us on what promises to be a fascinating journey.

“Sussex has a long and varied coast, stretching from Chichester Harbour in the west to Rye Bay in the east. Although much of the coast is dominated by urban areas such as Brighton, Eastbourne and Hastings, much remains relatively quiet, undeveloped and less well known.

“In the west, a maze of creeks, inlets and even a couple of islands make up Chichester Harbour, with a coastline dotted with historic villages and churches, such as Bosham, Thorney, Itchenor and Fishbourne.

“In contrast, the chalk of the South Downs reaches the sea between Brighton and Eastbourne, giving us the magnificent cliffs of the Seven Sisters and Seaford Head.

“The flat coastline east of Hastings is relatively undeveloped and here banks of shingle have isolated the once thriving island port of Rye from the sea and left the coastal castle of Camber stranded.

“The estuary of the Cuckmere remains undeveloped in contrast to the nearby port of Newhaven. The coast is dotted with abandoned forts, nature reserves, tide mills and much more.”

The talk starts at 7.30pm. Admission is £5, £3 for Southwick Society members.

The final Heritage Talk of the season will be on Monday, March 9, when Ray Richards will give an illustrated talk, Southwick North to South,more than 5,000 years of history.

Ray will take people on a notional journey through 5,000 years of history from ancient sites on the Downs, through periods of Roman, Saxon Tudor, Victorian and 20th century occupation and activities.