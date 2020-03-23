Southwick sisters raise thousands in fight against cancer

Southwick sisters have raised nearly £3,000 for Cancer Research since they began doing Race For Life.

Cara, Emily, Eleanor and Mia Binks, have been doing Race For Life together for about six years.

The charity holds a special place in their hearts, as various members of their family have been affected by cancer.

Eleanor, 19, said: “A couple of years ago my great auntie passed away due to cervical cancer, so now we do race for life in her memory.”

The family aims to raise money for further research so less families have to lose their loved ones to cancer.

They also hope that raising more money will result in more people being cleared from cancer, as was the case with some of their family members.

The four sisters, who all attended Shoreham Academy,formerly known as King’s Manor, took part in the last Race for Life event in 2019.

They share the funding information on their Facebook pages to try to receive as many donations as possible.

All sponsors made and participation fees are given to Cancer Research to continue working towards finding more treatments.

Over the last 20 years, more than eight million people have participated in Race For Life, raising in excess of £547million to fund Cancer Research’s work.

Race For Life 2020 are hosting their next event in Worthing on June 21.